Local Regina artists featured in Carmichael Outreach mural

It’s been almost a month since Carmichael Outreach opened their doors to its new building, and now it will look a little different.

“Since moving into our new building, it’s been Carmichael’s goal to create a safe, warm, and inviting space for people in the community,” Carmichael Outreach said in a press release.

The project was started in 2020, when former board member William Neher saw an opportunity to highlight Regina artists.

He said, “to have (the art) finally in place is an important milestone in Carmichael’s journey forward in this new location. It’s my hope that in the coming years they’ll be seen as part of the neighbourhood’s DNA and will continue to give a voice to artists who are often excluded from other forums.”

The art features seven five-foot-by-eight-foot panels, all by local artists. The art project upgrades also included a new garden with picnic tables.

View image in full screen The seven murals showcase local artists from Regina on the front of the Carmichael Outreach building.

“I think it means a great deal,” said Aurora Marinari, the Carmichael Outreach development coordinator. “To see their culture represented but then also to see that anyone is worthy and that they have value.

Artwork submissions were open to the public, but ultimately it came down to what spoke strongly to both staff and clients.

The panels feature artwork from Phyllis Poitras-Jarrett of Metis Spirit Art, Adam Martin, high school student Brady Stewart, and three incredible pieces from Carmichael Outreach clients.

