Kelowna, B.C. man charged with 1st-degree murder, 4 days after body found in lake

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., man has been arrested in connection with a recent death.

Last Friday afternoon, a body was discovered in Okanagan Lake at the west end of the William Bennett Bridge, near Shelter Bay Marina. The body was recovered shortly after 1 p.m., with police announcing they were investigating the incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, the RCMP announced that Wyne Zablan, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Aug. 29.

Read more: RCMP investigating body discovered in Okanagan Lake

West Kelowna RCMP issued a plea for public help and briefly identified the victim, saying he was of Asian ethnicity, 20 to 40 years old and was of average height with a slim build.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police have now positively identified the victim and will not be releasing his name pending notification of his next of kin,” said Insp. Brent Novakoski.

“It is evident that Mr. Zablan and the victim knew each other, and we feel that there is no risk to the public.”

In announcing the arrest, RCMP noted that should you have any information regarding this incident, and have not yet spoke to police, you are asked to contact the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

1:54 Growing trend of young men choosing violent lifestyle Growing trend of young men choosing violent lifestyle