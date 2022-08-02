Kelowna Actors Studio to bring The Sound of Music to the Okanagan stage

The classic tale The Sound of Music is being brought to the stage at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The Kelowna Actors Studio is bringing the well-known movie from 1965 to the stage once again for the first two weeks of August.

“This is my fifth time directing it so this is a great opportunity to be able to do it differently and on a big stage with flying set pieces, it really is a spectacle,” said Randy Leslie, Kelowna Actors Studio artistic managing director.

“But the first thing is the talent, the talent is off the charts.”

The Von Trapp family’s governess and lead character in the play, Maria, who was portrayed by Julie Andrews in the film is Julia Laurenne Chambers.

“When Maria proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of the widowed Captain Georg von Trapp. Her growing rapport with the von Trapp children, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain,” states a press release.

Chambers studied first with the Kelowna Actors Studio when she was a teenager and is now returning to the stage at the Kelowna Community Theatre while on summer break from New York and where she studies at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

“It’s special to be back on this stage and to get to play Maria on this stage,” said Chambers.

“I did quite a few classes with [Leslie] and he has been my biggest encourager and hero and teacher, he’s my theatre dad. I can’t say enough about [Leslie] he, really helped me see the potential in myself that I don’t think I saw myself.”

“The show features some of the most delightfully infectious Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein songs of all time, an endearing love story set in Austria at the dawn of WWII and one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre. So come hear your favourite songs, ‘Edelweiss,’ ‘Do-Re-Mi,’ ‘My Favourite Things,’ and of course, ‘The Sound of Music’,” states a press release.

The Sound of Music will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre Aug. 4 to Aug. 13 for ticket information visit www.kelownaactorsstudio.com or call the box office at 250-862-2867.