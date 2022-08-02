Menu

Health

B.C. doctor comes forward after wife takes out ad to find medical help for husband

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 7:29 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. couple forced to seek medical help through newspaper ad' B.C. couple forced to seek medical help through newspaper ad
WATCH: It's an act of desperation from a Victoria couple who've found themselves without a family doctor. The pair - who've been married for 51 years - have been forced to take out a newspaper ad and offer to pay a doctor to fill their essential prescriptions. Kylie Stanton has their story.

Janet Mort confirmed to Global News Tuesday that a doctor has come forward and agreed to take her husband on as a patient.

She was forced to take out an ad in the Victoria Times Colonist newspaper in an effort to try and find a doctor for her husband.

“We need a doctor’s help to renew my 82-year-old husband’s prescriptions. We will agree to any reasonable fee,” the ad reads.

“Our wonderful family doctor retired at Christmas. No walk-in clinics seem to be available. Today even Telus Health MyCare had no Dr. virtual appointments available for months,” it continues.

Due to privacy reasons, Mort could not provide any more details.

Mort is an Order of British Columbia recipient who has a PhD in language and literacy and who has been lauded for work helping children overcome reading problems.

She told Global News she tried everything she could think of to find a doctor for her husband of 51 years, before taking out the newspaper ad.

Nearly one million British Columbians are currently without a family physician, according to BC Family Doctors.

— with files from Simon Little

