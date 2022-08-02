B.C. announces campfire ban for Southeast Fire Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A campfire ban for B.C.’s Southeast Fire Centre will take effect on Thursday.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says hot and dry conditions are expected to continue, and that the fire danger rating in the region is rated from high to extreme.

The ban will take effect at noon on Aug. 4, and will remain in effect until further notice.

The Southeast Fire Centre extends from the U.S. border in the south to Mica Dam in the north, and from the Okanagan Highlands and the Monashee Mountains in the west, to the Alberta border in the east.

In addition to Category 2 and 3 open fires already being banned, the BCWS says the following activities are prohibited under the campfire ban:

Fireworks

Sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

Air curtain burners

Binary exploding targets

Tiki and similar kinds of torches

Chimineas, outdoor stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved.

0:27 Hot, dry weather conditions trigger campfire ban in Kamloops area Hot, dry weather conditions trigger campfire ban in Kamloops area

“These prohibitions apply to all public and private land unless specified otherwise,” said the BCWS. “Please check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.”