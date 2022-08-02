SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

B.C. announces campfire ban for Southeast Fire Centre

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 6:16 pm
The Southeast Fire Centre in British Columbia. A campfire ban will take effect at noon on Thursday, Aug. 4, and will remain in effect until further notice. View image in full screen
The Southeast Fire Centre in British Columbia. A campfire ban will take effect at noon on Thursday, Aug. 4, and will remain in effect until further notice. BC Wildfire Service

A campfire ban for B.C.’s Southeast Fire Centre will take effect on Thursday.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says hot and dry conditions are expected to continue, and that the fire danger rating in the region is rated from high to extreme.

The ban will take effect at noon on Aug. 4, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Read more: Dry, hot weather triggers campfire ban for Kamloops Fire Centre

The Southeast Fire Centre extends from the U.S. border in the south to Mica Dam in the north, and from the Okanagan Highlands and the Monashee Mountains in the west, to the Alberta border in the east.

Trending Stories

In addition to Category 2 and 3 open fires already being banned, the BCWS says the following activities are prohibited under the campfire ban:

  • Fireworks
  • Sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description
  • Air curtain burners
  • Binary exploding targets
  • Tiki and similar kinds of torches
  • Chimineas, outdoor stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved.
Click to play video: 'Hot, dry weather conditions trigger campfire ban in Kamloops area' Hot, dry weather conditions trigger campfire ban in Kamloops area
Hot, dry weather conditions trigger campfire ban in Kamloops area

“These prohibitions apply to all public and private land unless specified otherwise,” said the BCWS. “Please check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfire tagWildfires tagBC wildfires tagBC Wildfire Service tagBC Interior tagKootenays tagcampfire ban tagSoutheast Fire Centre tagSoutheast BC tagSoutheast Fire Centre campfire ban tag

