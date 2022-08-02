Menu

Canada

Unresponsive body pulled from lake, man’s death under investigation, say Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 4:26 pm
A view of Kalamalka Lake and Kal Beach in Coldstream, B.C. View image in full screen
A view of Kalamalka Lake and Kal Beach in Coldstream, B.C. Google Maps

A Langley, B.C., resident is dead after his body was pulled from a North Okanagan lake on Sunday night.

Vernon RCMP say witnesses reported seeing a man in Kalamalka Lake, and that he was in possible need of assistance.

Police were called, with an officer locating and pulling the unresponsive man from the water and onto the beach in Coldstream around 10:30 p.m.

“Additional officers arrived at the scene and police continued with CPR on the victim until medical assistance arrived,” said Vernon RCMP.

“The Coldstream Fire Department and B.C. Emergency Health Services attempted to resuscitate the man.”

However, police say despite the best efforts of rescuers, the man was declared dead at the scene. They added that the victim was a 27-year-old man from Langley.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Vernon Cpl. Neil Body.

RCMP say the man’s death is under investigation, but added that no criminality is suspected.

They also said the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation as well.

