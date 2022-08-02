Menu

Crime

Police investigate stabbing at Hamilton city hall parking lot

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 3:11 pm
Hamilton Police investigate city's latest homicide View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say two men were stabbed in separate incidents on the August long weekend. Don Mitchell, Global News

Hamilton police say they are seeking a suspect in a weekend stabbing after a man was allegedly attacked in the city centre Sunday morning.

Investigators say the victim, who suffered serious injuries due to multiple stab wounds, was found by officers and paramedics in the parking lot behind city hall at Main Street West and Bay Street South.

In a statement, the 43-year-old man told officers the attack did take place in the parking lot.

No suspect information has been released by detectives as they continue to seek witnesses and surveillance video.

Teen stabbed on Cannon Street

Hamilton police are also investigating a stabbing from Saturday morning around the area of Cannon Street at Lottridge Avenue.

Detectives say an 18-year-old man suffered a puncture wound on his left side just under his ribcage during an altercation around 2 a.m.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses were able to give officers a description of the lone suspect who was arrested not long after the incident.

A 22-year-old man is facing charges, according to police.

