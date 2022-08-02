Paul Haggis sexual assault case dismissed by Italian court

Send this page to someone via email

A judge in Italy has ruled there are no grounds to keep investigating sexual assault allegations against Canadian screenwriter Paul Haggis.

The judge rejected a prosecutor’s appeal to reinstate the Oscar-winning screenwriter’s house arrest.

Haggis was put under house arrest for 10 days after a 28-year-old British woman accused him of forcing her to have non-consensual sex with him over two days while he was in Italy participating in an arts festival in the tourist town of Ostuni.

London, Ont., born Haggis, 69, was detained by police on June 19 in Puglia, Italy, after the woman contacted authorities with her complaint.

He had proclaimed his innocence, according to the lawyer.

Unless new evidence surfaces, prosecutors are expected to officially close the case in a matter of weeks.

Haggis, who lives in the United States, has had other legal problems. In recent years, four women in the United States have alleged sexual misconduct by him.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, find available supports at the ‘Getting Help‘ page of the Ending Violence Association of Canada.