Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Paul Haggis sexual assault case dismissed by Italian court

By Amy Simon The Associated Press
Posted August 2, 2022 12:23 pm
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, center, arrives with his lawyer Michele Laforgia at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. View image in full screen
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, center, arrives with his lawyer Michele Laforgia at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta

A judge in Italy has ruled there are no grounds to keep investigating sexual assault allegations against Canadian screenwriter Paul Haggis.

Read more: Paul Haggis arrested in Italy, faces sexual assault charges

The judge rejected a prosecutor’s appeal to reinstate the Oscar-winning screenwriter’s house arrest.

Haggis was put under house arrest for 10 days after a 28-year-old British woman accused him of forcing her to have non-consensual sex with him over two days while he was in Italy participating in an arts festival in the tourist town of Ostuni.

London, Ont., born Haggis, 69, was detained by police on June 19 in Puglia, Italy, after the woman contacted authorities with her complaint.

Trending Stories

He had proclaimed his innocence, according to the lawyer.

Story continues below advertisement

Unless new evidence surfaces, prosecutors are expected to officially close the case in a matter of weeks.

Haggis, who lives in the United States, has had other legal problems. In recent years, four women in the United States have alleged sexual misconduct by him.

Click to play video: 'New rape accusations against Canadian director Paul Haggis' New rape accusations against Canadian director Paul Haggis
New rape accusations against Canadian director Paul Haggis – Jan 5, 2018

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, find available supports at the ‘Getting Help‘ page of the Ending Violence Association of Canada.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assault tagInvestigation tagItaly tagAllegations tagPaul Haggis tagDropped tagCase Dismissed tagItalian court tagPuglia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers