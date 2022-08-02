Menu

Crime

Man facing charges in connection with recent fires in Waterloo, Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 11:02 am
A man has been arrested in connection with a pair of recent fires across the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo last month, according to Waterloo Regional Police. Getty Images

A man has been arrested in connection with a pair of recent fires across the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo last month, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The first fire occurred on July 16, at around 7:30 p.m. at a business on King Street South in Waterloo.

The business was left with minor damage, while no injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police say they were notified about another fire on Monday that had occurred over the weekend in a dumpster at a business in Kitchener.

They say that the dumpster was damaged but no injuries were reported as a result.

According to police, the officers’ investigation connected the fires and they believe the same individual started them both.

Police say a 38-year-old man was tracked down on Monday and is facing charges of arson causing damage to property and arson endangering human life.

