Nearly finished Guelph police HQ sees staff return and cost overruns

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is down to the finishing touches in the renovation of its general headquarters.

Completing the project took three years longer than expected, and cost $2.7 million more than was budgeted, but officers and staff are now back at the main office in the city’s downtown.

In a news release, project manager Ken VanderWal said the city acknowledged that the work on the building took a bit longer than expected but are pleased with the work that the contractor did to address the deficiencies and finished the project.

READ MORE: Guelph removes general contractor from delayed police headquarters project

Supply chain issues, COVID-19, and geotechnical complications were just some of the issues that the city faced.

VanderWal said that the city learned a lot about renovating an occupied building, but rigorous project management processes allowed it to navigate a challenging situation.

Story continues below advertisement

The final cost of the project is expected to be eight per cent over the planned $34.1-million budget.

The City of Guelph said the cost overruns will be covered through development charges and taxes.