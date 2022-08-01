UCP candidate Leela Aheer helps bull rider to safety at Strathmore Stampede

Send this page to someone via email

UCP candidate Leela Aheer jumped in front of a bull at Strathmore Stampede this weekend to save a rider.

Aheer was watching the bull riding event, after having participated last year, when her instincts kicked in to go after a fallen bull rider who was getting rolled by his bull.

“It never occurred to me not to do it,” she said.

If you ever wonder what kind of leader @LeelaAheer would be… Yesterday she grabbed a bull. Jumped right in front of it. Pushed it, to save someone who was stuck under. She did not hesitate one minute. This is my friend. And this is who I want as a leader#ableg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/MGRVonSlMV — Sarah Biggs (@sarahbyyc) August 1, 2022

Aheer recalled to Global News how she put her hand on the bull’s head to push it back, and how she felt its curly hair under her hand.

“All I kept thinking is that the organizers who told us you weren’t allowed to touch the bulls. And I’m a rule follower,” she laughed.

She said she doesn’t remember much after scooping the rider up and bringing him to the fence, which they climbed over to safety.

“I think I was in a bit of shock after doing that,” she said.

“When I actually saw the video and when it actually happened, I was shocked.

“I knew I wasn’t sure if I’d actually done what I had thought, because you just jump in. It’s just the way that it is. And I’m just so grateful he’s not hurt.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I knew I wasn't sure if I'd actually done what I had thought, because you just jump in. It's just the way that it is. And I'm just so grateful he's not hurt."

Global News reached out to Strathmore Stampede for comment on the event, however, no response was received by the time of publication.

— With files from Tom Vernon