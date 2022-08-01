Menu

Comments

Crime

Man faces charges of impaired and criminal negligence while prohibited after fatal Toronto crash

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 5:01 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police have identified the man charged following their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto early Saturday.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Wilson and Clayson avenues around 3:36 a.m. after reports a pedestrian had been struck.

A 22-year-old man was crossing Wilson Avenue when a black Lincoln Navigator driving eastbound along the road was involved in a collision, police said.

Read more: Man, 42, arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Toronto

Officers allege that the Lincoln Navigator struck a white Mazda 3 that had stopped at a red light. The Lincoln then struck the pedestrian crossing the road, police say.

Toronto paramedics transported the pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at hospital, police say.

Read more: ‘Our lives got changed’: Victim of Toronto crash allegedly caused by impaired driver details recovery

Jean Marie Vian Huhura, 42, of Kingston, faces several charges, including impaired driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident that caused death.

Police say he also faces a charge of driving while prohibited.

The charges have not been proven in court. He is due to make his first appearance via videolink on Tuesday.

