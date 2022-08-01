Man faces charges of impaired and criminal negligence while prohibited after fatal Toronto crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the man charged following their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto early Saturday.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Wilson and Clayson avenues around 3:36 a.m. after reports a pedestrian had been struck.

A 22-year-old man was crossing Wilson Avenue when a black Lincoln Navigator driving eastbound along the road was involved in a collision, police said.

Officers allege that the Lincoln Navigator struck a white Mazda 3 that had stopped at a red light. The Lincoln then struck the pedestrian crossing the road, police say.

Toronto paramedics transported the pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at hospital, police say.

Jean Marie Vian Huhura, 42, of Kingston, faces several charges, including impaired driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident that caused death.

Police say he also faces a charge of driving while prohibited.

The charges have not been proven in court. He is due to make his first appearance via videolink on Tuesday.