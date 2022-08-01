Menu

Crime

Police seeking information on double stabbing in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 1:02 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Peel Regional Police are seeking information on a double stabbing that happened in Brampton early Sunday.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the area of McMurchy Avenue North and Queen Street West at 3:41 a.m.

Two male victims were located with stab wounds, police said.

2 men taken to trauma centre after shooting at Mississauga event hall, police say

One was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, while the second was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Police said there is no suspect information currently and added that “the investigation is still in its early stages.”

Anyone who has information on the stabbing or video footage of events before, during or after the incident was asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

