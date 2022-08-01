Police seeking information on double stabbing in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are seeking information on a double stabbing that happened in Brampton early Sunday.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the area of McMurchy Avenue North and Queen Street West at 3:41 a.m.

Two male victims were located with stab wounds, police said.

One was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, while the second was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information currently and added that “the investigation is still in its early stages.”

Anyone who has information on the stabbing or video footage of events before, during or after the incident was asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 Police confirm 6 people shot at back of Ajax, Ont., restaurant Police confirm 6 people shot at back of Ajax, Ont., restaurant