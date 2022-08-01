Cyclist in life-threatening condition after Oshawa collision: police

A cyclist is in life-threatening condition after a collision with a vehicle in Oshawa, Ont., Monday morning, police say.
Durham Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the scene at King Street East and Central Park Boulevard South at 6:55 a.m.
Police said the cyclist, a middle-aged man, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
A red sedan with a shattered front windshield was seen near the intersection, with a bicycle in the roadway just behind it.
Trending Stories
There is no word on what may have led to the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments