Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after Oshawa collision: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 11:11 am
The scene of the collision at King Street East and Central Park Boulevard South. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision at King Street East and Central Park Boulevard South. Global News

A cyclist is in life-threatening condition after a collision with a vehicle in Oshawa, Ont., Monday morning, police say.

Durham Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the scene at King Street East and Central Park Boulevard South at 6:55 a.m.

Police said the cyclist, a middle-aged man, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Read more: Motorcyclist suffers ‘very serious’ injuries after Etobicoke crash, police say

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

A red sedan with a shattered front windshield was seen near the intersection, with a bicycle in the roadway just behind it.

Trending Stories

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagOshawa tagDurham Regional Police tagCyclist tagDurham Police tagcyclist struck tagOshawa crash tagOshawa Collision tagKing Street East and Central Park Boulevard South tagOshawa cyclist collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers