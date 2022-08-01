Cyclist in life-threatening condition after Oshawa collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist is in life-threatening condition after a collision with a vehicle in Oshawa, Ont., Monday morning, police say.

Durham Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the scene at King Street East and Central Park Boulevard South at 6:55 a.m.

Police said the cyclist, a middle-aged man, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

A red sedan with a shattered front windshield was seen near the intersection, with a bicycle in the roadway just behind it.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Officers are investigating a serious collision involving a cyclist at King St E and Central Park Blvd S. Middle-aged male transported to a trauma center with life threatening injuries. Collision investigators have been advised. Expect closures in area. Time of call – 6:55 am. pic.twitter.com/RTjxaZa2jc — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 1, 2022