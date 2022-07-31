Menu

Weather

Heavy rainfall, flash flood warnings issued for Northern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 1:28 pm
Warnings were issued for 13 areas in Northern Ontario, including Fort Frances, Atikokan, Kenora and Sioux Lookout. View image in full screen
Warnings were issued for 13 areas in Northern Ontario, including Fort Frances, Atikokan, Kenora and Sioux Lookout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for much of Northern Ontario with thunderstorms expected to move in.

Environment Canada issued a warning at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday for heavy rain in several northern communities that it says will continue through to Monday morning.

The agency predicted between 25 and 50 millimeters of rain could fall during the period.

Read more: Severe thunderstorm, heat warnings issued for Northern Ontario

“Thunderstorms bringing localized heavy rainfall have begun over some locations this morning and are expected to become more widespread this afternoon,” the warning said.

Warnings were issued for 13 areas in Northern Ontario, including Fort Frances, Atikokan, Kenora and Sioux Lookout.

Environment Canada said flash floods could occur.

