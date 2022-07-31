Heavy rainfall, flash flood warnings issued for Northern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for much of Northern Ontario with thunderstorms expected to move in.

Environment Canada issued a warning at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday for heavy rain in several northern communities that it says will continue through to Monday morning.

The agency predicted between 25 and 50 millimeters of rain could fall during the period.

“Thunderstorms bringing localized heavy rainfall have begun over some locations this morning and are expected to become more widespread this afternoon,” the warning said.

Warnings were issued for 13 areas in Northern Ontario, including Fort Frances, Atikokan, Kenora and Sioux Lookout.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said flash floods could occur.