Man injured in fight at Toronto hookah lounge: police

A man was hospitalized following a fight at a Toronto hookah lounge in the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to a lounge in the area of Crockford Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East around 5:04 a.m.

There were reports of an assault at a lounge that left a man in his 30s with serious injuries, police said.

Toronto police told Global News that the victim, who was taken to hospital on an emergency run, was in stable condition on Sunday morning.

No suspect information has been released and everyone fled the scene before police arrived, officers said.

