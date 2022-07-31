Menu

Crime

Man injured in fight at Toronto hookah lounge: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 10:13 am
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man was hospitalized following a fight at a Toronto hookah lounge in the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to a lounge in the area of Crockford Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East around 5:04 a.m.

There were reports of an assault at a lounge that left a man in his 30s with serious injuries, police said.

Read more: Man shot, woman stabbed after parking lot altercation in Etobicoke

Toronto police told Global News that the victim, who was taken to hospital on an emergency run, was in stable condition on Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

No suspect information has been released and everyone fled the scene before police arrived, officers said.

