Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New City of Edmonton program allows boulevard gardening in underutilized green spaces

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 8:43 pm
Click to play video: 'New City of Edmonton program allows boulevard gardening in underutilized green spaces' New City of Edmonton program allows boulevard gardening in underutilized green spaces
WATCH ABOVE: The City of Edmonton has launched a new program aimed at beautifying residential boulevards. The program allows Edmontonains to plant their own garden in underutilized strips of grass between sidewalks and roads. Chris Chacon reports.

The City of Edmonton has launched a new program that will help beautify residential boulevards.

The Residential Boulevard Gardening Kickstart Program allows Edmontonians to plant their own garden in underutilized strips of grass between sidewalks and roads.

“I think they are really pretty,” Hazeldean resident Marissa Adie said. “I think they add a nice touch to the neighbourhood.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton greenhouse sees spike in green thumbs amid COVID-19 pandemic' Edmonton greenhouse sees spike in green thumbs amid COVID-19 pandemic
Edmonton greenhouse sees spike in green thumbs amid COVID-19 pandemic – Apr 16, 2020

“They make things so much more beautiful,” another resident Lou Remesz said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward O-day’min Coun. Anne Stevenson has been advocating for this program, saying this is much needed for people without access to green spaces.

Trending Stories

“It has no resource implication. This is one of the great benefits,” Coun. Stevenson said. “This is an asset that already exists, it won’t be an additional cost to the city to just open up these spaces for availability.”

People wanting to plant a basic garden in a green space between their sidewalk and road can apply for a permit.

There is immediate approval and the annual fee is waived for this year and 2023.

More details will be required for a permit for a more robust garden. There is a $75 fee, but again, it’s waived for this year and next.

“I’m really hopeful that this new program highlights that this is something people can choose to do if they are waiting on a community garden plot,” Coun. Stevenson said. “They can instead have one on a boulevard potentially.”

Read more: Greenhouses, plant centres stock up early in anticipation of another busy gardening year

Coun. Stevenson said there was a garden program in the past, but it was difficult for people to navigate and get approval.

Story continues below advertisement

“This new program provides a lot more clarity there and a lot more opportunities for people to make transformative changes to those spaces.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This new program provides a lot more clarity there and a lot more opportunities for people to make transformative changes to those spaces."

Changes Adie welcomes.

“Most of the people in this neighbourhood are gardeners,” she said. “So I think them getting to put a little bit of their personal touch to the neighbourhood, for everybody, is a good idea.”

Applications can be made on the city’s website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Edmonton tagyeg tagAnne Stevenson tagWard O-day'min tagBoulevard Gardens tagResidential Boulevard Gardening Kickstart Program tagStreet Gardens tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers