Okanagan Dream Rally roars through valley

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of luxury and exotic cars took to the streets today, creating a spectacle that drew thousands of people to downtown Kelowna.

“We start with 250 children who are in need of a good day,” said Corey Dunbar, Okanagan Dream Rally marketing and event coordinator.

“Then we pair them with 250 drivers in luxury cars.”

Read more: Okanagan Dream Rally set to roll back into Kelowna

The co-pilots meet their drivers outside of Kelowna’s Prospera Place at a pop-up car show where spectators are welcome to line the streets awaiting the start.

“The community and upwards of 50,000 spectators participate in the street excitement, while the most incredible supercars and sports cars from throughout Canada and the USA start their engines in downtown Kelowna and circuit through the beautiful parts of the Okanagan Valley, including Peachland and Penticton for an experience of a lifetime,” said Dream Rally representatives in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Shuswap Llama Sanctuary raises funds to buy forever home

The event not only gives kids an exciting drive through the Okanagan but it also raises funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities and KGH Foundation.

“To date we have raised 1.7 million dollars through the August Family Foundation through a variety of events but mainly the Dream Rally,” said Dunbar. “Our goal for the Dream Rally today is to raise a million dollars, so we will see what happens but, it’s looking pretty good.”

The fundraising portion of the event is an important part of the day but, it doesn’t outshine the smiles on the co-pilot’s faces.