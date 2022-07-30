Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Okanagan Dream Rally roars through valley

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 7:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Luxury sports cars roar through the Okanagan to raise funds for charities' Luxury sports cars roar through the Okanagan to raise funds for charities
If you were on the roads today there's a good chance you saw quite a few unique cars on the road today. Sydney Morton tells us that it's all for a good cause , the Okanagan Dream Rally brought hundreds of luxury and exotic cars out to the streets.

Hundreds of luxury and exotic cars took to the streets today, creating a spectacle that drew thousands of people to downtown Kelowna.

“We start with 250 children who are in need of a good day,” said Corey Dunbar, Okanagan Dream Rally marketing and event coordinator.

“Then we pair them with 250 drivers in luxury cars.”

Read more: Okanagan Dream Rally set to roll back into Kelowna

The co-pilots meet their drivers outside of Kelowna’s Prospera Place at a pop-up car show where spectators are welcome to line the streets awaiting the start.

“The community and upwards of 50,000 spectators participate in the street excitement, while the most incredible supercars and sports cars from throughout Canada and the USA start their engines in downtown Kelowna and circuit through the beautiful parts of the Okanagan Valley, including Peachland and Penticton for an experience of a lifetime,” said Dream Rally representatives in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Shuswap Llama Sanctuary raises funds to buy forever home

The event not only gives kids an exciting drive through the Okanagan but it also raises funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities and KGH Foundation.

“To date we have raised 1.7 million dollars through the August Family Foundation through a variety of events but mainly the Dream Rally,” said Dunbar. “Our goal for the Dream Rally today is to raise a million dollars, so we will see what happens but, it’s looking pretty good.”

The fundraising portion of the event is an important part of the day but, it doesn’t outshine the smiles on the co-pilot’s faces.

Related News
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagnews tagKGH Foundation tagraising funds tagRonald McDonald House Charities tagOkanagan Dream Rally tagGood Cause tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers