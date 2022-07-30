Hudson Bay RCMP ask public’s help to find missing 5-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

A 5-year-old boy has been reported missing in the rural municipality of Hudson Bay and the RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Dawson Romeo was last seen at around 7:15 p.m. on Friday walking west from a residence approximately five kilometres southwest of Hudson Bay, Sask. — the closest intersection is Township Road 450 and Range Road 2041.

Romeo is approximately 42 inches tall, with a slim build and blond hair.

He is autistic and non-verbal but does make sounds that people searching for him may be able to hear. Dawson was not wearing clothes the last time he was seen.

Hudson Bay RCMP are asking residents in the area to check their properties for signs of Dawson.

Anyone with information should contact Hudson Bay RCMP at 310-RCMP, or 911 in an emergency.