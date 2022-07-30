SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays take on the Detroit Tigers Saturday

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 30, 2022 3:02 am

Detroit Tigers (41-60, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-45, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.84 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (5-3, 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -278, Tigers +226; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays square off against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Toronto is 32-21 in home games and 55-45 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 27-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit is 17-33 on the road and 41-60 overall. The Tigers have a 19-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 doubles and 21 home runs for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 17-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has 10 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 5-for-26 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .326 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: day-to-day (elbow), Bo Bichette: day-to-day (shoulder), George Springer: day-to-day (elbow), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Baseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagMLB tagBlue Jays tagBlue Jays baseball tag

