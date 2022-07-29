SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays RHP Manoah leaves game after being hit

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 29, 2022 9:55 pm

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah left Friday’s start against Detroit in the sixth inning after he was hit on the right elbow by Jonathan Schoop’s comebacker.

A first-time All-Star, Manoah entered 11-4 with a 2.24 ERA in 19 starts.

Schoop’s one-hopper deflected off Manoah to shortstop Santiago Espinal, who made the out at first as Manoah walked off the back of the mound, grimacing in pain.

Following a conversation with an athletic trainer, a frustrated Manoah walked off the field. He was replaced by left-hander Tim Mayza.

Manoah allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Manoah went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 20 starts as a rookie last season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2022 The Canadian Press
