Regina Thunder bring on first female full-time coach in CJFL history

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Thunder have added defensive backs coach Adrienne Zuck to their staff.

Zuck is thought to be the first full-time female coach in the Canadian Junior Football League.

If you ask Zuck what it means to her to be making CJFL history, she will tell you that she is just another coach that was given an opportunity.

Zuck says she was inspired to get into coaching by some of the experiences with previous coaches of her own, namely her former high school wrestling coach, Mark Fitzpatrick.

“Sometimes as an athlete there are coaches that speak to you differently,” said Zuck. “You have a connection with them and they are able to bring out the best in you as an athlete or a person even, not even just on the field or the mat or wherever your athletic realm is.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Team Saskatchewan athlete sacrificed other sports to specialize in rowing

Zuck brings a plethora of experience in football to her new coaching role, both as a player and a coach.

She has coached Regina Minor Football, high school football and for the Regina Riot. She also played for the Regina Riot, winning three national championships, and Team Canada at the International Federation of American Football, winning two silver medals.

It is this learned experience that Zuck says makes coaching a lot easier than if she was unfamiliar with the sport.

One of her main goals as a football coach is to give players the same wisdom and motivation as she was given during her playing career.

“Lots of aspects of my life and my growth personally have come from that sport, so to me it’s really important to give back and give other people that opportunity to experience that or have that kind of drive instilled in them,” Zuck said.

Read more: Cody Fajardo will start for Roughriders in Week 8 tilt with BC Lions

Zuck loves seeing the athletes under her tutelage succeed and be the best version of themselves, and one of the things she loves most about being a coach is seeing their development over time.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think one of the best things for me is seeing athletes improve or those moments where something clicks for them, and them reaching the next level,” Zuck said.