Canada

Toronto nightclub has liquor licence suspended after fatal shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 3:38 pm
Police at the scene of the shooting on July 17. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the shooting on July 17. Marc Cormier / Global News

A Toronto nightclub has had its liquor licence suspended after allegedly breaching a condition of the licence on the night of a fatal shooting.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said in a statement the suspension for EFS Social Club on King Street takes “immediate effect.”

“The club is not legally allowed to sell or serve alcohol for the duration of the suspension,” the statement said.

The AGCO said they are also moving to revoke the licence.

The commission said it reviewed surveillance video from the night of a fatal shooting at the club and “has reasons to believe” that a metal detector was not used on every person entering — a condition of its liquor licence.

“Holding a liquor licence comes with legal obligations and a licence holder is required to abide by all conditions of the licence,” the statement said.

Toronto police were called to the club around 3:30 a.m. on July 17 after receiving reports that people had been shot inside.

A 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were taken to hospital by paramedics following the incident, police said.

The woman had non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at hospital, police confirmed the following day.

He was identified as Pardeep Brar from Brampton.

Police previously told Global News that it does not appear Brar was the intended target.

— With files from Isaac Callan

Pardeep Brar, 26. View image in full screen
Pardeep Brar, 26. Handout / Toronto Police
