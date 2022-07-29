Menu

Environment

59 dead bison spark Parks Canada to monitor anthrax outbreak in Wood Buffalo National Park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2022 1:02 pm
Bison at Wood Buffalo National Park in northern Alberta. View image in full screen
Bison at Wood Buffalo National Park in northern Alberta. DeAgostini, Getty Images

Parks Canada says it is monitoring an anthrax outbreak in remote areas of Wood Buffalo National Park.

The agency says staff have observed at least 59 bison carcasses in the park and the deaths are suspected to be caused by anthrax.

A lab has confirmed the presence of anthrax in three of the dead bison.

Read more: Rare whooping cranes raised for the wild as COVID-19 rules relax

The park, the country’s largest national park, stretches from northeastern Alberta into the Northwest Territories.

Parks Canada says resource conservation staff are conducting daily flights to monitor the extent of the outbreak.

An aerial view of Fort Chipewyan, on the boundary of Wood Buffalo National Park in Alberta, is shown on Sept.19, 2011. View image in full screen
An aerial view of Fort Chipewyan, on the boundary of Wood Buffalo National Park in Alberta, is shown on Sept.19, 2011. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS

A national incident management team is assisting with the disposal of carcasses.

It says risk to the public remains low and road-accessible visitor facilities remain safe.

Click to play video: 'Genome Prairie, Genome Canada announce Bison Integrated Genome Project' Genome Prairie, Genome Canada announce Bison Integrated Genome Project
Genome Prairie, Genome Canada announce Bison Integrated Genome Project – Jul 17, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
