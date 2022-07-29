Ontario nurses union raises alarm about hospital staffing ahead of long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — An Ontario nurses’ union says it’s heard “troubling reports” from members about the expected closure of beds and units at 14 hospitals ahead of the long weekend as the health system struggles with a staff shortage.

The Ontario Nurses’ Association says in a statement that it is “outraged and alarmed” about the effect the province’s nursing shortage is having on patient care.

It’s calling on the government to meet with health-care unions to find solutions.

The reports of further unit closures follow weeks of similar issues across the province as the health-care system contends with staffing-related strain.

Lakeridge Health says it’s temporarily closing the critical care unit at its Bowmanville Hospital east of Toronto.

The hospital organization, which runs five hospitals in the Durham Region, says staff from its Bowmanville facility will be consolidated at critical care sites at its Ajax Pickering and Oshawa hospitals.

The Seaforth Community Hospital in Ontario’s Huron County also announced it will temporarily close its emergency room overnight because it’s running short-staffed.