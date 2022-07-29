Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Ontario nurses union raises alarm about hospital staffing ahead of long weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2022 12:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario health minister criticized for absence during hospital crisis' Ontario health minister criticized for absence during hospital crisis
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s healthcare system is understaffed and under pressure. And at Queen’s Park, the province is facing questions over its response. Global’s Queens Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports.

TORONTO — An Ontario nurses’ union says it’s heard “troubling reports” from members about the expected closure of beds and units at 14 hospitals ahead of the long weekend as the health system struggles with a staff shortage.

The Ontario Nurses’ Association says in a statement that it is “outraged and alarmed” about the effect the province’s nursing shortage is having on patient care.

It’s calling on the government to meet with health-care unions to find solutions.

The reports of further unit closures follow weeks of similar issues across the province as the health-care system contends with staffing-related strain.

Read more: Bowmanville Hospital to temporarily relocate ICU due to ‘significant staff shortage’

Lakeridge Health says it’s temporarily closing the critical care unit at its Bowmanville Hospital east of Toronto.

The hospital organization, which runs five hospitals in the Durham Region, says staff from its Bowmanville facility will be consolidated at critical care sites at its Ajax Pickering and Oshawa hospitals.

The Seaforth Community Hospital in Ontario’s Huron County also announced it will temporarily close its emergency room overnight because it’s running short-staffed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
