B.C. government announces $3.8M in funding for coastline cleanups

A big boost is on the way for the health of B.C.’s coast and marine life.

The province said Thursday that it will be providing $3.8 million in funding for coastal cleanup projects.

Government officials said the money will be used to tackle the cleanup, remove polluting marine debris, and create 440 jobs in coastal and Indigenous communities, along more than 1,000 kilometres of coastline.

The money comes from the Clean Coast, Clean Waters Initiative Fund.

“Through Clean Coast, Clean Waters, we’re working with Indigenous peoples and a range of partners to restore the health of our marine ecosystems, strengthen food security and create meaningful employment opportunities,” said George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Over the last three years, more than 1,000 tons of debris have been removed through the fund and government projects.

“The partners, who have been on the ground picking up the debris and removing it, have cleaned nearly 4,000 kilometres of shoreline and (the fund) has created almost 1,300 jobs,” said George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The province has identified three organizations that have “impressive records” for caring for the ocean and coastal communities and that have been chosen to “build on their success and experience from earlier phases of the program.”

Coastal Restoration Society, Ocean Legacy Foundation and Misty Isles Economic Development Society were chosen.

The funding has the support of a local, coastal MLA.

“As a long-time resident of a coastal B.C. community, I know the negative effects of marine debris and plastics first-hand,” said Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast.

“I am thrilled to see this new investment that will support healthy marine environments for Haida Gwaii and other coastal areas.”

More than 65 per cent of material recovered in cleanups is recycled or upcycled, according to the government.

