Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. government adds more allied health professional training seats

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. government announce more allied health training seats' B.C. government announce more allied health training seats
The province has announced a push to train and recruit more allied health professionals. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Advanced Education and Skills Training Minister Anne Kang made the announcement Tuesday morning.

More allied health professionals are on the way as the B.C. government announced it is adding more training seats to post-secondary institutions throughout the province.

“We know that these allied health-care professionals are in high demand,” said Anne Kang, B.C.’s minister of advanced education and skills training.

“We are responding to that demand by ensuring people in our province get better health-care access. We are making investments by significantly increasing the number of people we are training.”

Read more: Indigenous monitors join province in tracking Trans Mountain pipeline progress

The government announced it has plans to add 322 more allied health professional training seats and will also provide bursaries to internationally educated allied health professionals and existing health authority employees to make training more affordable.

Story continues below advertisement

“Building up and supporting our health workforce is our biggest priority,” said Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health.

“Our communities have been telling us how important the need for more health services is, and we are listening. You are heard. That’s why we’re supporting public post-secondary institutions to expand and create pathways to get more health workers into the system.”

The new training seats include:

  • 278 ongoing allied health seats throughout the province.
  • One-time funding for 24 seats at Vancouver Community College, supports for students at Camosun College, and regional distribution of Thompson Rivers University’s Open Learning program for urgently needed medical laboratory assistants.
  • A new bridging program at the Justice Institute of British Columbia to help advanced-care paramedics trained in other provinces and countries transition to practice within B.C.
  • Up to 20 one-time fast-track seats for respiratory therapists at Thompson Rivers University.

Read more: B.C. adds sales tax to cigarettes, other tobacco products

More than two-thirds of the new seats will be open for trainees by fall 2023, with some starting as early as summer 2022, according to the B.C. government.

Click to play video: 'David Eby to announce he is running for BC NDP leader' David Eby to announce he is running for BC NDP leader
David Eby to announce he is running for BC NDP leader
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC health tagBC tagBC government tagBC Ministry of Health tagB.C. Ministry of Health tagallied health care professionals tagB.C. Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers