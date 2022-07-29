Menu

Environment

Hamilton Conservation Authority asks residents to lower water use amid dry summer

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 9:08 am
As a dry summer continues in Hamilton, the city's conservation authority made a plea to residents to lower water usage. View image in full screen
As a dry summer continues in Hamilton, the city's conservation authority made a plea to residents to lower water usage. Global News

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is making a plea to residents for a 10 per cent reduction in water usage due to low water conditions amid a dry summer.

The public agency declared a level one low water condition for the entire watershed managed by the HCA on Thursday and said rainfall in the last three months has been well below normal.

“This includes Spencer Creek, Chedoke Creek, Redhill Creek, Stoney Creek and Battlefield Creek, Stoney Creek Numbered Watercourses, as well as all of their tributaries and other minor watercourses,” the HCA said in a release.

Affected water supplies include watercourses, waterbodies, and groundwater sources within the watershed.

“Reducing the use of these sources at this critical time will avoid more serious shortages in the watershed, and lessen the impact of reduced water availability on our environment,” the HCA said.

Use of rain barrels, repairing leaky faucets and only watering your lawns and gardens in the morning and evening hours are just some of the tips the HCA is suggesting for cutting water consumption.

