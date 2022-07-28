Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

How active are youth around the world? University of Lethbridge study wants to find out

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 8:27 pm
Click to play video: 'U of L researcher leading worldwide youth activity study' U of L researcher leading worldwide youth activity study
A member of the University of Lethbridge public health department is leading a team to determine how active youth are across the globe. Eloise Therien has more on how they plan to use data from 14 countries to better understand how to promote physical activity.

A team of researchers, led by University of Lethbridge associate professor of public health Dr. Richard Larouche, is looking to find out just how physically active youth are across the world.

An app-based questionnaire will be developed for use in 14 different low, medium, and high income countries across all continents, including Canada, Brazil, Spain, Nigeria, India, and Thailand.

Canadian Institutes of Health Research has provided $1.5 million in funding for the study.

Read more: Alberta government providing $87M to improve youth mental health in schools

“What we need to develop is effective ways to promote physical activities, which has been a challenge for a long time,” Larouche related.

“Through these global comparisons we can see where some countries are succeeding, where some countries are not.”

Story continues below advertisement

The study will take place over a three-year period, involving researchers from all countries included in the study.

Click to play video: 'Study highlights benefits of exercise' Study highlights benefits of exercise
Study highlights benefits of exercise – Jul 9, 2022

Ultimately, the questionnaire will be answered by 7,000 children and youth aged five to 17.

Along with the questions, participants will wear a monitor similar to a fitness step counter to track the intensity of their movements.

“As we know, activity is super important for kids, and we also know nowadays kids in our country are not as active as we would hope they would be,” explained Diane Gallagher, the projects coordinator with Lethbridge College’s Be Fit For Life centre.

“So I think it’s really valuable for us to look at what other countries are doing.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So I think it's really valuable for us to look at what other countries are doing."
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mental Health tagSports tagHealth tagFitness taguniversity of lethbridge tagStudy tagApp tagPhysical Activity tagCanadian Institutes of Health Research tagmovement tagquestionnaire tagyouth fitness tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers