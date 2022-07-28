Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon residents affected by June 20 flood eligible for assistance

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 7:00 pm
Assistance from the province is now being made available to Saskatoon residents who were affected by the June 20 flood. View image in full screen
Assistance from the province is now being made available to Saskatoon residents who were affected by the June 20 flood. Global News

Heavy rain hit Saskatoon on June 20, causing flooding, and damaging many homes, vehicles, and businesses.

But financial assistance is now being made available as of Thursday from the province through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP).

Claims submitted to PDAP need to be in by Dec. 20, 2022, and all repair work needs to be finished by June 20, 2023.

Read more: A wet Monday in Saskatoon as flooding occurs across the city

Information packages are being made available at the information desk at Saskatoon City Hall, and more information can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website.

Trending Stories

A full list of guidelines are also available to help determine if you are eligible for this funding.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Flood Insurance Information Form, PDAP is meant to provide financial assistance for residents who faced natural disaster events where insurance isn’t available, adding that this isn’t a substitute for private flood insurance.

Read more: City of Saskatoon applies for Provincial Disaster Assistance following flash floods

The City of Saskatoon approved an application on Monday to apply for PDAP.

Click to play video: 'Flood mitigation and masking optional on transit: Coun. Randy Donauer' Flood mitigation and masking optional on transit: Coun. Randy Donauer
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagRain tagCity Hall tagFlood tagGovernment of Saskatchewan tagSaskatoon City Council tagfinancial assistance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers