Saskatoon residents affected by June 20 flood eligible for assistance

Heavy rain hit Saskatoon on June 20, causing flooding, and damaging many homes, vehicles, and businesses.

But financial assistance is now being made available as of Thursday from the province through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP).

Claims submitted to PDAP need to be in by Dec. 20, 2022, and all repair work needs to be finished by June 20, 2023.

Information packages are being made available at the information desk at Saskatoon City Hall, and more information can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website.

A full list of guidelines are also available to help determine if you are eligible for this funding.

According to the Flood Insurance Information Form, PDAP is meant to provide financial assistance for residents who faced natural disaster events where insurance isn’t available, adding that this isn’t a substitute for private flood insurance.

The City of Saskatoon approved an application on Monday to apply for PDAP.