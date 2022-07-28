Police seek 2 suspects after armed robberies reported in downtown Toronto during Kijiji sales

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert warning the public after a number of armed robberies have been reported during Kijiji sales in the city’s downtown core.

Toronto police said on July 9 and July 25, officers received reports of robberies in the downtown core.

Police said potential buyers arranged to meet sellers to purchase cellphones from Kijiji.

Officers said during the meeting, the sellers were confronted by men wielding firearms.

Police said the suspects also demanded money.

“In both instances suspects fled in a newer model white or grey import SUV,” officers said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now searching for two suspects.

The first is between 20 and 25 years old and tall with a skinny build.

Police said the second suspect is also between 20 and 25 years old, with a heavy build.

“Both suspects are armed, violent and dangerous,” police said. “If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.