Crime

Police seek 2 suspects after armed robberies reported in downtown Toronto during Kijiji sales

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 4:15 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert warning the public after a number of armed robberies have been reported during Kijiji sales in the city’s downtown core.

Toronto police said on July 9 and July 25, officers received reports of robberies in the downtown core.

Police said potential buyers arranged to meet sellers to purchase cellphones from Kijiji.

Officers said during the meeting, the sellers were confronted by men wielding firearms.

Police said the suspects also demanded money.

“In both instances suspects fled in a newer model white or grey import SUV,” officers said in a news release.

Police are now searching for two suspects.

The first is between 20 and 25 years old and tall with a skinny build.

Police said the second suspect is also between 20 and 25 years old, with a heavy build.

“Both suspects are armed, violent and dangerous,” police said. “If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

