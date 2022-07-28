Menu

Crime

Man facing charges following morning graffiti spree in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 3:13 pm
A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges following a 20 minute graffiti spree in downtown on July 27, 2022.
A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges following a 20 minute graffiti spree in downtown on July 27, 2022. Hamilton Police Service

A Hamilton man is facing four charges for a morning graffiti spree in the city’s downtown on Wednesday.

Hamilton police (HPS) say they had to chase down a 25-year-old suspect when they spotted him just after 9:30 a.m. while responding to a mischief call in the area of Main Street East and Sherman Avenue.

“The accused was observed writing the tag ‘Ducer’ 16 times within a 20-minute timeframe on buildings, bus shelters and city hydro poles,” an HPS spokesperson said in a release.

Police arrest outstanding suspect tied to fatal hit and run on Hamilton Mountain

He’s facing three counts of mischief under $5,000 and with failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say graffiti – an act of vandalism – is serious, suggesting it “increases the fear of crime” among residents and often requires the City of Hamilton to remove it at a cost to taxpayers.

They also say property owners should remove graffiti as soon as they encounter it, since city bylaws require it.

Residents who see graffiti can report it via a dedicated online page at the city’s website.

