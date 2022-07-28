Man facing charges following morning graffiti spree in downtown Hamilton

A Hamilton man is facing four charges for a morning graffiti spree in the city’s downtown on Wednesday.
Hamilton police (HPS) say they had to chase down a 25-year-old suspect when they spotted him just after 9:30 a.m. while responding to a mischief call in the area of Main Street East and Sherman Avenue.
“The accused was observed writing the tag ‘Ducer’ 16 times within a 20-minute timeframe on buildings, bus shelters and city hydro poles,” an HPS spokesperson said in a release.
He’s facing three counts of mischief under $5,000 and with failing to comply with a probation order.
Police say graffiti – an act of vandalism – is serious, suggesting it “increases the fear of crime” among residents and often requires the City of Hamilton to remove it at a cost to taxpayers.
They also say property owners should remove graffiti as soon as they encounter it, since city bylaws require it.
Residents who see graffiti can report it via a dedicated online page at the city’s website.
