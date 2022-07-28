Menu

Canada

Highway 11 south of MacDowall, Sask. sees fatal collision

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 1:22 pm
Prince Albert RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 11 on Tuesday that took the life of two people, and left two others in serious condition.
Prince Albert RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 11 on Tuesday that took the life of two people, and left two others in serious condition. File Photo / Global News

Two people died after two pickup trucks collided on Highway 11 south of MacDowall on Tuesday night, Prince Albert RCMP said.

The sole person in the northbound pickup truck, a 16-year-old girl, was dead at the scene, police said.

Three people were in the other truck, and the driver, a 46-year-old man, also died at the scene.

Read more: Influx of fatalities on Saskatchewan roads present psychological challenges to first responders

An adult male passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and a child under the age of five was transported to hospital by STARS with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Mounties said there is no update on their condition.

Highway 11 was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened.

Click to play video: 'Influx of fatalities on Saskatchewan roads present psychological challenges to first responders' Influx of fatalities on Saskatchewan roads present psychological challenges to first responders
