Peterborough police chase down theft suspect, probe tires stolen from business

A Peterborough man is facing theft charges following an incident Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft in the area of Rink and Aylmer streets. Police learned a resident noticed a man inside their vehicle who grabbed a wallet and fled the area.

Police say the victim attempted to chase the suspect for a short while until officers arrived.

Officers gave chase for several blocks before catching up to the suspect and taking him into custody.

A 32-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 25, police said Thursday.

Tires stolen

Police say around 10 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to investigate the theft of tires from a business in the area of Edwards Street and Lansdowne Street West.

Investigators determined a hole had been cut into a fence and tires were removed.

It’s believed two suspects are involved in the incident, which occurred sometime overnight Tuesday to Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca