Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police chase down theft suspect, probe tires stolen from business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 12:46 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man for theft following an incident on July 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man for theft following an incident on July 27, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing theft charges following an incident Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft in the area of Rink and Aylmer streets. Police learned a resident noticed a man inside their vehicle who grabbed a wallet and fled the area.

Police say the victim attempted to chase the suspect for a short while until officers arrived.

Read more: Stolen credit card used following Peterborough residential break-in, police say

Officers gave chase for several blocks before catching up to the suspect and taking him into custody.

A 32-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 25, police said Thursday.

Tires stolen

Police say around 10 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to investigate the theft of tires from a business in the area of Edwards Street and Lansdowne Street West.

Investigators determined a hole had been cut into a fence and tires were removed.

It’s believed two suspects are involved in the incident, which occurred sometime overnight Tuesday to Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagTheft tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagPeterborough theft tagpolice foot pursuit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers