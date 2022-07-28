Woman dead after early Thursday morning crash in Huntington Hills

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the northeast Thursday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. police were called to the neighbourhood of Huntington Hills for reports of a crash on 4th Street Northeast.

Sgt. Steve Campbell said the pedestrian and another person were either walking along the curbside or potentially skateboarding southbound on the street when a woman in her 20s was hit by a vehicle. Police say she died at the scene.

Campbell said the driver of the vehicle — a man in his mid-20s — remained at the crash scene and was arrested for dangerous driving but was released from police custody in the morning.

“It appears that the vehicle did leave the road at some point and then regain the road again,” Campbell explained to reporters.

Police believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the fatal crash.

The accompanying pedestrian and another witness nearby were interviewed and CPS said police resources will be available to them.

“They’re pretty shaken up,” Campbell said about the person who witnessed the crash.

“Thankfully, this is not an incident where two pedestrians were struck. Fortunately, the other pedestrian was not injured, as a result. Obviously, the emotional trauma is something that that person’s going to be dealing with for some time.”

The speed limit on the stretch of road where the crash occurred was 50 km/hr, though Campbell said it’s too early to say what speed the driver was going when the fatal crash took place.

As of 8:15 a.m., the road was reopened to commuters.

