Police investigate shooting in southwest London, Ont.

London, Ont., police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday in the southwest end of the city.

At 6 p.m., officers say an altercation occurred in a parking lot at the southeast corner of Wonderland Road South and Teeple Terrace.

During the altercation, a man inside a red Porche was shot.

The status of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

According to police, two to three men were seen fleeing the area in a dark-coloured sedan. The vehicle was last seen driving northbound through the parking lot toward Teeple Terrace.

The investigation is ongoing and has been taken over by investigators from the London Police Service’s major crime section.

