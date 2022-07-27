Local activist Sarah Jama to seek nomination as NDP candidate in Hamilton Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A local advocate for those with disabilities and those who are homeless is hoping to run for the Ontario NDP in the riding of Hamilton Centre, now that Andrea Horwath is stepping down to run for mayor.

Sarah Jama, executive director of the Disability Justice Network of Ontario, says she’s seeking the nomination as party candidate to run in an upcoming byelection.

Jama, 28, is a prominent activist in Hamilton who frequently speaks out against homelessness and encampment teardowns, and is a vocal advocate for disability justice, anti-racism and anti-poverty initiatives.

Read more: Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath running for mayor of Hamilton

She said she’s seeking the NDP nomination so that there will be someone representing Hamilton who has been deeply involved with efforts to enact change for the most marginalized members of society.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s important to have people who are on the ground, who have been doing work for years, who are connected to the community represented at Queen’s Park, who continue to show up for health care issues, for disability issues, to push for an increase to ODSP – all of the issues people here in Hamilton have been feeling but haven’t been given the room to express.”

My friends & I have watched for years as people have struggled to survive in #HamOnt. We need changes to our healthcare & education systems, & an end to the criminalization of the poor. This work needs activists too, & I intend to seek the NDP nomination in Hamilton Centre 1/ pic.twitter.com/Tdff4Vo7B6 — Sarah Jama (@SarahJama_) July 26, 2022

Supporters of Jama rallied in front of the Hamilton sign at city hall Wednesday morning, where she officially announced her intentions.

Jama acknowledged that her activism – which has resulted in her being arrested in the past – may make her a controversial choice for the New Democrats.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario NDP to appoint new leader in early 2023

“There will be party staffers who think I’m a bit too radical, who will push against this vetting process,” she said during her speech. “But we’re all here to say that this is our seat, that we put time and energy and years into making sure that we’re properly represented by people who will continue to show up.”

2:15 Struggle to survive with 10-cent increase in minimum wage in Ontario Struggle to survive with 10-cent increase in minimum wage in Ontario – Oct 1, 2021

Lucy Watson, provincial director of the Ontario NDP, said in a statement to Global News that the party looks forward to receiving registration forms from Jama, as well as any other interested candidates. She said it will be the members of the Hamilton Centre riding association that will choose the next NDP candidate for the riding.

“In our party, when an incumbent leaves their seat, our party policy is to nominate an equity-deserving candidate — a woman, a candidate who is Black, Indigenous or racialized, a person with a disability or a person from the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” said Watson.

Story continues below advertisement

Horwath hasn’t officially resigned as MPP in the riding she’s held since 2007 but once she does, a byelection to fill the seat must be held within six months.

Regarding Horwath’s decision to step down and run for mayor, Jama said it’s “super exciting” to see her getting involved in the municipal race.

“We need more progressives actually saying they want to run to care about local people here in Hamilton.”

Read more: Police arrests tied to Hamilton encampment teardowns spark demonstration at central station

A number of people spoke in support of Jama’s decision to seek the nomination during Wednesday’s event.

Darren Green, president of USW Local 5328, spoke in support of Jama on his own behalf and called her decision “one of the most important political announcements” the city has seen in years.

“I’ve known Sarah for a good number of years, and I’m a big fan. I’m a fan of the work that she’s done, standing up for the most vulnerable in our community and a fan of her passion to leave no one behind, and a big fan of her work effort and willingness to speak truth to power.”

Anthony Marco, president of the Hamilton and District Labour Council, also made a speech about the announcement and voiced his own personal support for Jama.

Story continues below advertisement

“The ONDP needs someone like Sarah, not only for this province and provincial politics but for within the party,” he said.

“We all know … the party needs a shakeup. And in the same way that I have no doubt at some level, whether it’s through maliciousness or whether it’s just through systemic barriers, at some point, Sarah is going to be asked to sit this one out and please be quiet. I know she’s not going to, because she shows up.”