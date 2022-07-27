Stouffville woman arrested after $120k worth of landscaping equipment stolen: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a woman allegedly stole landscaping equipment from a property in rural Claremont, Ont., in Durham Region.

Durham Regional Police said in a media release they were called to a break and enter on July 25 at around 1:30 a.m.

The break and enter took place in the area of Old Brock Road in Claremont, police said.

“The suspect(s) had broken into the yard and stole a truck, trailer, lawnmower equipment. Officers attended quickly and located one of the suspects and the stolen truck and trailer,” police said.

On the same evening, Durham police executed two search warrants, on Sideline 20 and Sideline 12.

Officers said they recovered equipment and tools worth around $120,000.

Durham Regional Police arrested Nicole Lewis, 40 year old woman from Stouffville, and charged her with theft over 5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.