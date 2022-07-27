OPP say a second person has died as a result of Monday’s fatal crash in Mapleton

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a second person has died in Monday’s fatal crash in Mapleton Township.

A pick-up truck and commercial vehicle collided at the intersection of County Roads 8 and 10 around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a passenger in the pick-up was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, and later succumbed to their injuries.

The victims, both from the Tiverton area, have been identified as 76-year-old Robert Geffs and 29-year-old Mark Albrecht.

There is no word on any injuries sustained by the other driver, who was operating a commercial vehicle.

The investigation continues.