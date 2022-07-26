Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person dead following collision between pickup and dump truck in Mapleton, Ont.

Investigators say the collision occurred at the intersection of Wellington roads 8 and 10 Monday afternoon. One other person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 2:36 pm
Air ambulance and OPP motorcycle at scene of crash in Mapleton. View image in full screen
Air ambulance and OPP motorcycle at scene of crash in Mapleton. OPP

Wellington County OPP continue to investigate a fatal collision in Mapleton Township.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, provincial police say a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck crashed at the intersection of county roads 8 and 10.

They say the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Impaired driving charges laid following crash in Wellington County that injured 4, OPP say

Wellington roads 8 and 10 were closed in both directions for several hours.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notifications.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagFatal Collision tagGuelph News tagFatal tagTruck tagWellington tagpick-up tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers