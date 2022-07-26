1 person dead following collision between pickup and dump truck in Mapleton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP continue to investigate a fatal collision in Mapleton Township.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, provincial police say a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck crashed at the intersection of county roads 8 and 10.

They say the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Wellington roads 8 and 10 were closed in both directions for several hours.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notifications.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

