Morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 27

Safety reminders in Medic Minute, renovations in Décor and Design, and The Berry Barn in Experience Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Safety reminders for the August long weekend: Medic Minute

Everyone is excited about long weekends, but it’s important to think about safety.

Troy Davies from Medavie Health Services West has road and water safety reminders to ensure a safe weekend.

He also looks at staffing challenges Medavie is facing as it looks to increase staffing.

Kitchen and bathroom renovations in Décor and Design

Choosing colours is an important part of renovations.

From tiles to countertops, there are many options to choose from.

Michael Anderson from Metric Design walks through the process in Décor and Design.

The Berry Barn in Experience Saskatoon

July is Saskatoon berry picking season.

In Experience Saskatoon, Chantal Wagner heads to the Berry Barn to speak with co-owner Grant Erlandson about this year’s harvest.

He also has information on other activities taking place at the barn along the South Saskatchewan River.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 27

It’s warming up with lots of sunshine.

