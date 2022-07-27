Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 27

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 11:21 am
Saskatoon's top headlines: Wednesday, July 27
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, July 27.

Safety reminders in Medic Minute, renovations in Décor and Design, and The Berry Barn in Experience Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Safety reminders for the August long weekend: Medic Minute

Everyone is excited about long weekends, but it’s important to think about safety.

Troy Davies from Medavie Health Services West has road and water safety reminders to ensure a safe weekend.

He also looks at staffing challenges Medavie is facing as it looks to increase staffing.

Safety reminders for the August long weekend: Medic Minute
Safety reminders for the August long weekend: Medic Minute

Kitchen and bathroom renovations in Décor and Design

Choosing colours is an important part of renovations.

From tiles to countertops, there are many options to choose from.

Trending Stories

Michael Anderson from Metric Design walks through the process in Décor and Design.

Kitchen and bathroom renovations in Décor and Design
Kitchen and bathroom renovations in Décor and Design

The Berry Barn in Experience Saskatoon

July is Saskatoon berry picking season.

In Experience Saskatoon, Chantal Wagner heads to the Berry Barn to speak with co-owner Grant Erlandson about this year’s harvest.

He also has information on other activities taking place at the barn along the South Saskatchewan River.

The Berry Barn in Experience Saskatoon
The Berry Barn in Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 27

It’s warming up with lots of sunshine.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 27
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 27
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Decor and Design tagMedavie Health Services West tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagMedic Minute tagMetric Design tagExperience Saskatoon tagSaskatoon Berries tagBerry Barn tag

