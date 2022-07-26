Menu

Canada

Child dead after being struck by train in Mississauga: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 9:17 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A child has died after being hit by a GO train in Mississauga on Tuesday evening, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the fatal incident took place around 7:39 p.m. in the area of Lolita Gardens and Silver Creek Boulevard in Mississauga.

Police said a child was struck by a train and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said the child was four years old.

“The loss of a child is nothing short of a tragedy and my heart goes out to their family and loved ones as they grieve this indescribable and immeasurable loss,” she said in a tweet.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services said in a tweet a child was struck by a GO Transit train, in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road, the nearest major intersection to the streets named by police.

A railway line used by GO Transit’s Milton trains and commercial freight passes the intersection, crossing both Cawthra Road an Dundas Street, running parallel to Lolita Gardens.

“This evening, we were made aware that an individual was struck by one of our trains west of Dixie GO Station,” a spokesperson for Metrolinx, the organization that runs GO Transit, said.

“Unfortunately that person, reportedly a minor, has been pronounced deceased by Peel Police.”

Metrolinx said it was providing grief counsellors to staff and crew investigating the scene.

