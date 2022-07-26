‘Extremely dangerous’: Toronto police investigating after people seen riding on top of GO train

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are responding to reports of people riding on top of a commuter train in the Toronto area.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the hazard was reported around the Gardiner Expressway and Dufferin Street at approximatley 5:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Lakeshore West GO line runs parallel to the Gardiner Expressway on its way to Hamilton.

Further reports came from Long Branch Station in Etobicoke, further west on the train’s route, police said.

Police said between two and three people were reportedly riding on top of a train. They said GO special constables and police officers responded to the incident.

Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency responsible for running GO Transit, told Global News it was aware of the reports and an investigation was underway.

The organization is reviewing security camera footage but said service is uninterrupted.

Toronto police described the incident as “extremely dangerous.”

A spokesperson for Metrolinx said there were reports of similar incidents happening fairly regularly, condemning the “really dangerous” behaviour.

The spokesperson said anyone riding on top of a train faced stiff fines and put themselves at risk of death.

