Alberta agriculture innovation hubs asking for additional provincial funds

Farming Smarter executive director Ken Coles believes the provincial government needs to provide more financial support for agriculture innovation hubs.

“What we’d like to see is solid, sufficient-based support in a five-year timeframe that will allow us to help the farm industry develop,” Coles said.

There are currently 12 farmer-led, non-profit agriculture innovation hubs operating across Alberta.

Two years ago, the province created Results Driven Agriculture Research (RDAR), an arms-length, non-profit organization that currently provides funding for researchers.

“Governments shouldn’t force ideology on research priorities – research priorities should be determined by industry,” then-agriculture and forestry minister Devin Dreeshen said at the time.

“Having an organization outside of government is a good thing,” Coles said. ” Personally, I believe it’s not sufficiently funded to maintain the capacity that is required within this province.”

In 2020, the province and RDAR reached a 10-year agreement that allocates $37-million a year for agriculture research.

Today, multiple agriculture innovation hubs across Alberta, including the Lakeland Agricultural Research Association (LARA) and SARDA Ag. Research, claim most funding is allocated for “quick-return projects,” shuttering multi-year research.

“The loss of big-picture projects and basic operational funding not only means that hubs now struggle to maintain long-term strategic planning, but it also decreases their ability to hold onto permanent, highly skilled researchers,” according to a press release from LARA and SARDA.

They also said farmers are no longer receiving research and information unique to their respective areas.

Individuality Coles feels is important for the province’s producers.

“We’re all regional groups, all unique and follow the direction of the farmers and the farm industry in our area,” Coles said. “We all work on something a little bit different. Flexible support to be able to address the needs of the region is important.”

Coles believes the province needs to take action as soon as possible.

“This is a great time and a great opportunity to invest in agriculture and make sure the passionate people that work with all these groups stick around,” he said.

Global News reached out to agriculture, forestry and rural economic development minister Nate Horner’s office for comment, but did not receive a response by Tuesday afternoon.