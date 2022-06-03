Menu

Canada

Concerns grow for Canada’s 2022 crop yields with seeding off to slow start

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2022 2:23 pm
The delayed start to seeding across much of the prairies in 2022 is already raising concerns about potentially lower crop yields this fall.

Farmers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan got off to the slowest start since 2017 this spring due to rain, snow and flooding.

In Manitoba, seeding was only 40 per cent complete as of May 31, compared to the five-year average of 91 per cent.

In both provinces, fields with low-lying areas are still covered with standing water and will likely go unseeded.

A report by Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen says late seedings are often associated with late harvests and below-average yields.

Canadian farmers are under pressure to produce a strong crop this year as the war in Ukraine drives global fears about food security.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
