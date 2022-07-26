Menu

Crime

Police in Newmarket, Ont., warn public of ‘ongoing’ driveway paving scam

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 2:15 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are warning the public of an “ongoing scam” regarding driveway paving services in Newmarket, Ont.

York Regional Police said officers have “received information from citizens who have lost thousands of dollars after purchasing a service to have their driveways paved.”

Police said, in most incidents, the victims were outside of their home when they were approached by a group of people.

“At least one male suspect has an Irish accent,” police said in a news release.

Read more: Man charged after ‘verbal dispute’ in Alliston, Ont.: police

Police said the group allegedly solicits same-day driveway paving for cash, without providing a formal written agreement.

“The work being done is reportedly poor as the suspects do not remove old asphalt nor prepare the ground properly,” the release said.

Officers said when the job is only “partially done,” the suspects “leave stating that they will return, but they don’t finish the job or clean up large messes left behind.”

According to police, the suspects also allegedly provide a higher quote for the paving job than what a professional company would.

“Investigators are warning residents that when they see a deal that’s too good to be true, it probably is,” police said in the release. “If a situation feels suspicious, trust your instincts. Be cautious when considering unsolicited services.”

Police said investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

