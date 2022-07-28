What’s open and closed on Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Monday is the Civic Holiday in Ontario — it’s known as Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough, named after the city’s founder.

Here’s a list of some of the services, stores and more that are open and closed in Peterborough on the holiday Monday.

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall: Closed holiday Monday. Some services are available at peterborough.ca.

Garbage/recycling collection: No changes to curbside garbage and recycling collection.

Recycling drop-off depot (309 Pido Rd.): Open daily 24 hours (self-serve).

Hazardous household waste facility (400 Pido Rd.): Closed holiday Monday. Open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bensfort Road Landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed holiday Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Peterborough Public Health: Closed holiday Monday

Peterborough Public Works: Phone line at 705-745-1386 is answered daily, 24 hours a day

Municipal child-care centres: All closed holiday Monday.

Parks: Public washrooms in city parks open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Jackson Park facilities close daily at 5 p.m.). Visitors to Del Crary Park can access washroom facilities at the Peterborough Marina.

Peterborough Marina (92 George St. N.): Open holiday Monday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Peterborough Social Services (179 Charlotte St.): Closed on holiday Monday. Emergency shelters remain open. Individuals can call 705-926-0096 after hours, during weekends and on holidays.

Peterborough Transit: Monday will have a Sunday and holidays service schedule; regular schedule Friday to Sunday. Visit peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules.

Peterborough Airport: Airport remains open 24 hours a day. Airport operations staff are on-site from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed holiday Monday.

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily year-round from 8:30 a.m. until dusk.

Beaches (Beavermead Park, 2011 Ashburnham Dr. and Rogers Cove, 131 Maria St.): Lifeguards on duty daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Splash pads (King Edward Park, 455 George St. South; Nicolls Oval, 725 Armour Rd., Rogers Cove, 131 Maria St., Kinsmen Park, 1 Kinsmen Way, Barnado Park, Turner Park): All open daily from noon to 7 p.m. No lifeguard supervision.

GO bus service (Peterborough transit terminal on Simcoe Street): Open holiday Monday but service operating on Sunday schedule

Trent-Severn Waterway: Open Friday to holiday Monday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Arts, leisure, recreation

City arenas (arenas division office will be closed on the holiday Monday):

Peterborough Memorial Centre and box office : Both closed holiday Monday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information and tickets.

: Both closed holiday Monday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information and tickets. Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.): Open holiday Monday 7 a.m. to midnight for scheduled user groups.

(911 Monaghan Rd.): Open holiday Monday 7 a.m. to midnight for scheduled user groups. Kinsmen Civic Centre: Closed holiday Monday.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed holiday Monday. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. daily.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holiday Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visitors must pre-book and purchase their admission tickets in advance of their visit.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open holiday Monday noon to 5 p.m. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed holiday Monday. Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Online resources can still be accessed. Visit ptbolibrary.ca and click on the browse tab.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open holiday Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Open holiday Monday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed Sunday and holiday Monday. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adjusted hours Aug. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m to 7 p.m.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Closed holiday Monday. Open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shopping/grocery

The Beer Store: Three stores are open on holiday Monday from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.: 570 Lansdowne St. W., 139 George St. N. and 1900 Lansdowne St. (drive-thru only). Regular hours Friday to Sunday for all stores.

LCBO: All stores closed on holiday Monday.

Canadian Tire:

1050 Chemong Rd.: Open holiday Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1200 Lansdowne St. West: Open holiday Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open Friday 8 am. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed holiday Monday. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both open holiday Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brock: Open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lansdowne: Open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.):

Hunter: Open Friday to holiday Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Sherbrooke: Open Friday to holiday Monday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Giant Tiger (1875 Lansdowne St. W): Open holiday Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lansdowne Place Mall: Open holiday Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Open holiday Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No Frills (Chub and Nikki’s at 1866 Lansdowne St. W. and Greg’s at 230 George St. N.): Both open on holiday Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both open Friday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed Sunday and holiday Monday. Open Friday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Open holiday Monday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Open holiday Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Home Depot (500 Lansdowne St. W.): Open holiday Monday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Food Shop (372 Water St.): Open holiday Monday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both stores open Friday to holiday Monday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

