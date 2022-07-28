Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed on Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 9:33 am
What's open and closed on Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough on Aug. 1, 2022.
What's open and closed on Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough on Aug. 1, 2022. File

Monday is the Civic Holiday in Ontario — it’s known as Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough, named after the city’s founder.

Here’s a list of some of the services, stores and more that are open and closed in Peterborough on the holiday Monday.

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall: Closed holiday Monday. Some services are available at peterborough.ca.

Garbage/recycling collection: No changes to curbside garbage and recycling collection.

Recycling drop-off depot (309 Pido Rd.): Open daily 24 hours (self-serve).

Hazardous household waste facility (400 Pido Rd.): Closed holiday Monday. Open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bensfort Road Landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed holiday Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Peterborough Public Health: Closed holiday Monday

Peterborough Public Works: Phone line at 705-745-1386 is answered daily, 24 hours a day

Read more: Extreme heat running up your hydro bill? How to save money and keep cool

Story continues below advertisement

Municipal child-care centres: All closed holiday Monday.

Parks: Public washrooms in city parks open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Jackson Park facilities close daily at 5 p.m.). Visitors to Del Crary Park can access washroom facilities at the Peterborough Marina.

Peterborough Marina (92 George St. N.): Open holiday Monday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Peterborough Social Services (179 Charlotte St.): Closed on holiday Monday. Emergency shelters remain open. Individuals can call 705-926-0096 after hours, during weekends and on holidays.

Peterborough Transit: Monday will have a Sunday and holidays service schedule; regular schedule Friday to Sunday. Visit peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules.

Peterborough Airport: Airport remains open 24 hours a day. Airport operations staff are on-site from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed holiday Monday.

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily year-round from 8:30 a.m. until dusk.

Beaches (Beavermead Park, 2011 Ashburnham Dr. and Rogers Cove, 131 Maria St.): Lifeguards on duty daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Splash pads (King Edward Park, 455 George St. South; Nicolls Oval, 725 Armour Rd., Rogers Cove, 131 Maria St., Kinsmen Park, 1 Kinsmen Way, Barnado Park, Turner Park):  All open daily from noon to 7 p.m. No lifeguard supervision.

GO bus service (Peterborough transit terminal on Simcoe Street): Open holiday Monday but service operating on Sunday schedule

Trent-Severn Waterway: Open Friday to holiday Monday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Arts, leisure, recreation

City arenas (arenas division office will be closed on the holiday Monday):

  • Peterborough Memorial Centre and box office: Both closed holiday Monday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information and tickets.
  • Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.): Open holiday Monday 7 a.m. to midnight for scheduled user groups.
  • Kinsmen Civic Centre: Closed holiday Monday.
Trending Stories

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed holiday Monday. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. daily.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holiday Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visitors must pre-book and purchase their admission tickets in advance of their visit.

Read more: Feds provide $12.2M for 33 tourism, infrastructure projects in Peterborough, Kawarthas, Northumberland

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open holiday Monday noon to 5 p.m. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed holiday Monday. Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Online resources can still be accessed. Visit ptbolibrary.ca and click on the browse tab.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open holiday Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Open holiday Monday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed Sunday and holiday Monday. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adjusted hours Aug. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m to 7 p.m.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Closed holiday Monday. Open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shopping/grocery

The Beer Store: Three stores are open on holiday Monday from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.: 570 Lansdowne St. W., 139 George St. N. and 1900 Lansdowne St. (drive-thru only). Regular hours Friday to Sunday for all stores.

LCBO: All stores closed on holiday Monday.

Canadian Tire:

  • 1050 Chemong Rd.: Open holiday Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 1200 Lansdowne St. West: Open holiday Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open Friday 8 am. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed holiday Monday. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both open holiday Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Brock: Open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lansdowne: Open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.):

  • Hunter: Open Friday to holiday Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
  • Sherbrooke: Open Friday to holiday Monday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Giant Tiger (1875 Lansdowne St. W): Open holiday Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lansdowne Place Mall: Open holiday Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Read more: Tips to save on your grocery bill as inflation sends food prices higher

Story continues below advertisement

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Open holiday Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No Frills (Chub and Nikki’s at 1866 Lansdowne St. W. and Greg’s at 230 George St. N.): Both open on holiday Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both open Friday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed Sunday and holiday Monday. Open Friday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Open holiday Monday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Open holiday Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Home Depot (500 Lansdowne St. W.): Open holiday Monday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Food Shop (372 Water St.): Open holiday Monday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both stores open Friday to holiday Monday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

