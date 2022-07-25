Car flipped onto roof following crash on Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue, McCowan Road: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and child have been injured following a crash in Toronto Monday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the scene of a collision between two cars in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 6:31 p.m.

Police said one of the cars had flipped onto its roof.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one patient in their 20s to a trauma centre.

Police reported children may have been in one of the cars, but paramedics said they were uninjured.

Roads were closed in the area following the collision.

COLLISION:

McCowan Rd + Eglinton Av E

* 6:31 pm *

– 2 car crash

– 1 car flipped onto roof

– Reports of children in the car

– Woman injured

– Unknown how serious

– Expect roads to be closed#GO1425939

^dh pic.twitter.com/tFHSJuWv2N — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 25, 2022