Car flipped onto roof following crash on Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue, McCowan Road: police

A woman and child have been injured following a crash in Toronto Monday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the scene of a collision between two cars in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 6:31 p.m.
Police said one of the cars had flipped onto its roof.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one patient in their 20s to a trauma centre.
Police reported children may have been in one of the cars, but paramedics said they were uninjured.
Roads were closed in the area following the collision.
