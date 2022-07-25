Menu

Traffic

Car flipped onto roof following crash on Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue, McCowan Road: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 7:17 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A woman and child have been injured following a crash in Toronto Monday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the scene of a collision between two cars in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 6:31 p.m.

Police said one of the cars had flipped onto its roof.

Gardiner Expressway crash sends 3 to hospital: Toronto police

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one patient in their 20s to a trauma centre.

Police reported children may have been in one of the cars, but paramedics said they were uninjured.

Roads were closed in the area following the collision.

