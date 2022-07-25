1 dead after car strikes home near Lucan, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say one person has died after a single-vehicle crash near Lucan, Ont.

Police say around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a vehicle that left the road, striking a home on Elginfield Road.

The homeowners were not injured, police say.

The lone person in the vehicle was taken to hospital where they died.

The deceased has been identified as 69-year-old Jadwiga Piasecki of Bayfield.

A post-mortem is scheduled for a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

