Traffic

1 dead after car strikes home near Lucan, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 25, 2022 6:43 pm
OPP squad car. View image in full screen
OPP squad car. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP say one person has died after a single-vehicle crash near Lucan, Ont.

Police say around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a vehicle that left the road, striking a home on Elginfield Road.

The homeowners were not injured, police say.

The lone person in the vehicle was taken to hospital where they died.

The deceased has been identified as 69-year-old Jadwiga Piasecki of Bayfield.

A post-mortem is scheduled for a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
