City of Regina made aware of unsupervised children playing in off-leash dog parks

The City of Regina has sent out a friendly reminder to the public regarding off-leash dog parks, but the reminder does not necessarily concern the group of users you may be thinking of.

The City shared in a social media post on Friday that they have received reports of unsupervised children playing in Regina’s off-leash dog parks.

Janine Daradich, manager of planning and partnerships with the City, said they were made aware of the issue by some users of off-leash dog parks.

She explained how the users reported that young children were using the dog parks as a play area without a supervising adult nearby.

“It’s not something that we’ve heard often, but we just like to do friendly reminders for our residents every once in a while on our social media channels,” said Daradich.

She added it’s an opportunity to remind parents and guardians that these types of spaces are not meant to be used as an area for children to play freely.

“For all of our (dog park) locations, when children are going to the dog park, they should be doing so with an adult if they’re under the age of 12, just for everyone’s safety,” Daradich said.

There are three year-round off-leash dog parks in Regina, including Cathy Lauritsen Memorial Off-Leash Dog Park, Ross Industrial Off-Leash Dog Park and Mount Pleasant Sports Park.

Seven outdoor boarded rinks are also used as seasonal off-leash areas for pets from May 1 to Sept. 30.

More information about Regina’s dog parks can be found at the City’s website.